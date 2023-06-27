CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Corrections will be holding two job fairs at SCI Houtzdale this week.

The job fairs will be held to fill a variety of positions including corrections officer trainees, corrections dentist, and chaplaincy director.

The first job fair takes place Tuesday, June 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the other will take place Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SCI Houtzdale sits at 209 Institution Drive in Houtzdale.

No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on the property. All attendees are encouraged to apply for positions prior to arrival at the event.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers. To see a list of all open positions at SCI Houtzdale, visit SCI Houtzdale Positions.

Onsite interviews will take place the day of the event for correction officer trainees. Please bring two forms of ID.

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.