JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two residents of Johnstown have pleaded guilty to tax violations, fraud and money laundering charges.

On Aug. 2, Sarah Stiles, 38, and David Bachik, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts each of violating federal tax, anti-fraud and money laundering laws.

According to the criminal complaint, Stiles served as Vice President of Life Changing Support Services (LCSS), a business that provides housing to individuals with intellectual disabilities.

As Vice President, Stiles was responsible for the withholding and payment of employment taxes related to LCSS employees.

Stiles admitted that in Dec. 2019, she willfully failed to truthfully account for and pay over to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) payroll taxes due and owing to the IRS on behalf of LCSS employees in the amount of $21,284.89.

Stiles also admitted to failing to account for and pay over a total of $2,063,544 in employment taxes between March 2013 and Dec. 2019.

From Aug. 2019 to Feb. 2020, Stiles and Bachik admitted to knowingly and willfully conspiring, combining and agreeing with one another to commit wire fraud as well, according to the release. Stiles and Bachik believed that Stiles was not going to receive adequate pay for her work, and agreed to embezzle and steal money from LCSS.

The two did this by directing payments from LCSS to a fake company, called Stonewall Business Management, controlled by Bachik, and Bachik would then disburse the stolen money back to the two.

Twelve cashier’s checks totaling $56,308.10 to Stonewall Business Management, which was then deposited into bank accounts held in the of the company.

Stiles and Bachik’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine up to $500,000 or both.