JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a shooting incident, according to Cambria County District Attorney, Greg Neugebauer.

Deion Sanders, 15, and Rahmeen Green, 17, are being charged as adults after they were accused of injuring a 16-year-old in the shooting incident on Sunday, April 23 in the Moxham section of Johnstown.

Sanders and Green were arrested on Monday, April 24. The condition of the 16-year-old who was shot is unknown at this time.

JPD did a good job using information available to them to be able to identify the actors in this incident. Given the gravity of their alleged actions and their ages, the cases were direct filed in adult court. Members of the community cooperated in this investigation, and this is yet another example of the fact that when police and citizens work together, we solve crimes and protect our neighborhoods. Cambria County District Attorney, Greg Neugebauer

Green is facing three felony charges of aggravated assault and a felony charge of possessing a firearm that is not to be carried without a license. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm as a minor and two for recklessly endangering another person.

Sanders is facing 4 felony charges of aggravated assault and a felony charge of possessing a firearm that is not meant to be carried without a license. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of possessing a firearm as a minor and two for recklessly endangering another person.

Both are in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of their $100,000 bail. All individuals in the incident are innocent until they are proven guilty.