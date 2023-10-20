BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Canoe Creek State Park has announced that a project that will hopefully enhance outdoor recreational experiences for park visitors has been completed.

Thanks to grant funding provided by the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds (FPW) and the Friends of Canoe Creek State Park, a chapter of Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), two EZ Access Kayak Dock Launches have been installed. The new launches, one replacing the existing dock at the spillway and the other replacing the existing dock at the east shore boat launch, provide individuals with added stability when getting into and out of the water in their kayaks.

The newly installed easy access kayak dock on Moorings Road at Canoe Creek State Park

Spillway Road lake access with the new EZ Access Kayak Dock Launch.

This initiative aims to promote outdoor recreational activities that positively impact the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of park visitors while also advancing the quality of the environment.

The installation of the docks provides new opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts and kayakers of all experience levels. These user-friendly launch platforms stabilize the kayak or canoe for easier ingress and egress, thus providing helpful assistance.

“These docks are a great addition to our boat launches and greatly assist our public with launching kayaks. I see a great benefit to our park visitors,” Joe Basil, Park Manager at Canoe Creek State Park said.

The EZ Access Kayak Dock launches are expected to be utilized by thousands to tens of thousands of individuals each year.