CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Corey Christman of Vethos LLC will be presenting a two-part series on hiring and employee engagement in Johnstown.

The cost to register is $5 per person for each session and lunch will be provided. Those interested in attending can register for one or both sessions. To register please visit www.jari.com and click on the calendar to access the registration information or contact Lauren Thompson at lauren@jari.com.

Please register by Monday, March 27 for the first session and Monday, April 3 for the second session. No-shows on the day of the event will be billed.

There will be a session on Tuesday, March 28 from 12 -1:15 p.m. This presentation will discuss talent acquisition. It’s titled “Why Antiquated Hiring Practices No Longer Work & What to Do Now.”

This interactive session will cover the state of today’s workforce and decoding prospective candidates, as well as, shifting from hiring practices to recruiting practices. Additional topics to be discussed are assessing talent, interviewing candidates and creating a talent acquisition pipeline.

The second session will be held on Tuesday, April 4 from 12 -1:15 p.m. This session will go over employee engagement. It’s titled “Designing a Performance Feedback Framework to Create Winning Team and Cultures.”

In this session, attendees will learn about employee engagement, performance feedback versus performance review and what makes it so important, as well as, how and when to conduct performance feedback.

Both Lunch & Learn sessions will be held in person at JARI Center (160 Jari Drive, Johnstown, PA).