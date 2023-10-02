CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing felony charges after they were accused of stealing over $22,000 from a Clearfield McDonald’s.

According to the Clearfield Regional Police Department, Shawn Nevling, 40, of Curwensville and Shane Nevling, 40, of Clearfield, are both managers at the fast food restaurant and allegedly stole the money over a 13-day period of time.

Staff at the McDonald’s along South 2nd Street in Clearfield reported the theft to police on Tuesday, Sept. 12. They reported that $22,302.77 had been stolen from Aug. 23 through Sept. 4.

An investigation by police found that the night shift manager, Shane, was allegedly removing deposits from the restaurant and then giving them to the general manager, Shawn, who was off shift.

According to a police report, eight deposits were taken from the McDonald’s and not transferred to the bank.

Both Shawn and Shane Nevling are charged with felony dealing in proceeds of unlawful activites, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft of moveable property, receiving stolen property and criminal use of a communication facility.

Preliminary hearings will be scheduled in the near future.