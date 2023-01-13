CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two men who burglarized a car dealership in Bellefonte during December are behind bars, according to the charges filed.

Chris Slater 54 and Aubrey Williams, 34, both of Bellefonte, broke into Wally’s Auto Sales at 649 Pleasantview Boulevard after hours and tried to steal a vehicle from the dealership, Spring Township police said in the charges filed.

Chris Slater mug, via Centre County Prison

Police were called to the business just after 12:30 in the afternoon on Dec. 9. When officers arrived, they found that a window in front of the dealership was broken by a cinderblock being thrown through it and multiple keys to vehicles were on the ground outside, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A filing cabinet in the reception area had also been searched.

Surveillance footage from the morning before showed Slater and Williams with gloves on, walking up to the dealership and throwing a cinderblock through a window. The duo is then seen trying to open cars with keys but were unsuccessful, police said.

The taller man matched Slater’s description, police said. Police are familiar with Williams and Slater because they have previous criminal histories, police noted in the affidavit.

Aubrey Williams mug, via Centre County Prison

Later that month police found Slater at the Econo Lodge and they saw he had the same black framed glasses that one of the men in the video was wearing, police said. While interviewing Slater, he admitted to breaking into Wally’s. Slater told police that he was looking for a ride and that “was really ****** up” and he “really feels bad about it,” police noted in the affidavit.

Police searched Slater’s room and found a work glove that matched a pair that were found at the scene on the back of a car, police noted.

When police were asking about who Slater was with, he mentioned having a roommate. That’s when police learned that Williams was the other man involved because he was the one who rented out the room at the motel. Econo Lodge security footage also showed that Williams’ was wearing the same clothes the night of the break-in, police said.

Officers were provided Williams’ address when they learned he had previous criminal history and went to speak with him on Jan. 10. Williams told police that Slater was high on meth trying to steal a car to drive the night of the burglary, but he was just sad and lonely, according to the charges filed.

Slater and Williams face felony counts of burglary, trespassing and theft charges. Both are locked up in Centre County Prison with bail denied for them.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing for them is scheduled for Jan. 25.