BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were charged two years after a woman’s car was shot up, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Court documents show that Gordon Bennett Jr., 36, of Claysburg, and Zachary Scott McClellan, 25, of Blandburg, were charged with conspiracy – discharge a firearm into an open structure and conspiracy – reckless endangerment along with lesser charges.

State police were called to a home in Antis Township just after midnight Aug. 16, 2021, according to the criminal complaint. A woman told police she was almost asleep inside her home when she heard gunshots before finding her car window was shot out.

The woman told investigators that a friend of hers who was staying with her got into an argument on the phone with McClellan, alleging he was trying to meet up with her. She told troopers that it could have been him who fired the shots.

According to the complaint, investigators spoke with McClellan Aug. 20, 2021. He ultimately told police that he had met Bennett at a Sheetz and gave Bennett ammunition which would explain having DNA on the shell casings. After driving in separate vehicles at the home, McClellan allegedly said Bennett pulled the trigger, the complaint reads.

When speaking with Bennett, however, he claimed they did meet at Sheetz, but had left his handgun at McClellan’s home a month prior. Bennett told police that when they drove to the home, he heard gunshots and believed McClellan shot at the victim’s vehicle.

From October 2021 on, both McClellan and Bennett refused to with with PSP or appear for scheduled appointments, according to the criminal complaint.

A third person, who was allegedly in the vehicle with McClellan that night, spoke with troopers in March 2022 the complaint shows. According to his account, he claimed that McClellan did have the gun and fired the shots. He went on to tell police that a hot spent shell casing even landed down his shirt.

As of this time, both men are facing the above conspiracy charges as police continue to investigate who may have pulled the trigger. Bennett was arraigned and released from Blair County Prison after posting a $50,000 bond.

McClellan has yet to be arrested on his charges, according to court documents.