ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Did you know Altoona has a sister?

A sister city, country or state relationship is a broad-based partnership between two communities in two countries. A relationship is officially recognized after the highest elected or appointed officials from both communities sign off on an agreement to become sister cities.

Sister cities may engage in community work, business work, trade, educational work and cultural exchange.

Altoona is sister cities with Sankt Pölten (St. Pölten), the capital city of the State of Lower Austria in Northeast Austria.

St. Pölten is the youngest of Austria’s regional capitals and the city has a population of 55,538 as of January 2020. St. Pölten is both a municipality and district in Austria and was chosen to replace Vienna as the the capital in 1986.

The principal language of St. Pölten is German. St. Pölten offers free German classes to English speakers at multiple universities across the city.

Altoona, Pa., established in 1849, has a population of 43,071 as of July 2022. Altoona is known for the famous Horseshoe Curve National Historic Landmark, a 2,375 feet stretch of a three-track railroad.

If you head 40 miles north of Altoona you’ll find Curwensville in Clearfield County.

Curwensville is sister cities with Workington, England, a parish and port in the Allerdale district in Cumberland Northwest England.

In England, a parishes is usually a small town or village and can be compared to a small town in the United States.

Located at the mouth of River Derwent, Workington is a small market and industrial town that is known for iron and steel production. The parish has a population of 21,281 as of March 2021.

Curwensville, established in 1799, has a population of 2,548 as of 2021. The town is most best known for the Clearfield Cheese Company and its leather production industry.