HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman from Tyrone were rushed to UPMC Altoona after a crash involving an RV at Raystown Lake.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash happened as the drivers of the Harley Davidson and the RV were headed towards each other on 7 Points Road in the area of the ranger station Aug. 20, around 6 p.m.

The driver of the RV entered the lane of the Harley, troopers reported. The driver of the Harley tried to stop when the brakes locked up and the bike fell over. The bike reportedly slid towards the RV as the driver and passenger were thrown from the Harley, also sliding along the roadway.

The woman who was on the Harley was flown to UPMC Altoona. The driver was taken to UPMC Altoona via Marklesburg VFC Ambulance Division.

PSP noted that both the driver and passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Troopers said that the Harley Davidson and the RV never hit each other and the three people in the RV reported no injuries.