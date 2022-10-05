STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple parks in State College are going to see some improvements coming soon.

Both Nittany Village Park on Old Boalsburg Road and South Hills Park on Aikens Place will be getting some upgrades.

“They may not be the biggest, but what they are and what they do serve is the surrounding neighborhoods,” Lance King, an arborist from the State College Borough, said.

Both parks are tapped to go through a series of upgrades. This comes after the Borough Council decided to reallocate $70,000 to the project and after community discussions that began at the end of 2021.

“We tried to focus on the residents in the area that would utilize it the most while also bringing in comments from the community in general,” King said.

A $170,371.55 contract was awarded to John Claar Excavating by the Borough Council. The new additions coming to the parks include additional signage, walking paths and upgraded playground equipment.

King said the construction for the project will begin this fall, with borough staff completing the landscaping in spring 2023.

“I think we’re pretty fortunate in the borough that we have these spaces,” King said. “I’m hopeful that everybody will be happy with the way the project turns out, the parks will get utilized and it’ll overall be a good project.”