BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say they are charging two teens that allegedly overdosed on Benadryl at the Brookville Area High School, saying this behavior will “not be tolerated.”

Brookville police report that they received information from teachers at the Brookville school that one of the students was acting very unusual Oct. 3.

Through the investigation, police said they found that both teens, a male and female, purposely took a “very high dose” of Benadryl allergy medication. One of the teens allegedly had six more Benadryl with them.

Both teens reportedly needed medical attention after police say they had overdosing and hallucinating symptoms while on school property. One teen was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh while the other was taken to a nearby hospital by a parent, according to the report.

While both teens are being charged with disorderly conduct, Chief Markle of the Brookville Borough Police Department stated in the report that this will not be tolerated.

“This type of activity will not be tolerated by Brookville Police or the Brookville School District. We have ZERO tolerance for these types of incidents.” Chief Markle, Brookville Borough P.D.