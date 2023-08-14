CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in State College has confirmed that there were two tornadoes during Saturday’s storm in Cambria County.

On Saturday, August 12 a severe thunderstorm moved across Central Pa. from 8:40 – 9:25 p.m. Strong winds caused damage in Blacklick, Cambria Township and more. Two distinct tornados were identified during the storm.

An EF-1 tornado was identified around the area along Snake Road with estimated core wind speeds of 107 mph, according to NWS. This tornado had peripheral straight-line wind damage to the north and south. The NWS said that over hundred trees were snapped off at the intersection of Jewtown Road and Fenchak Road.

The second tornado, EF-O crossed Gresh Road and had core wind speeds of 85 mph.

The NWS had help from Cambria County OEM, Nanty Glo first responders, Cambria Township first responders, and Nicktown first responders in conducting the damage survey.