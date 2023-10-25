SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple fire crews responded after two tractor-trailers caught fire in Southhampton Township.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, after the trucks caught fire on Palo Alto Road, according to Somerset County 911.

According to Wellersburg Fire Chief, they were at the scene for roughly two hours dealing with the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fires is unknown.

Wellersburg Fire, Corriganville Fire, Mount Savage Fire and EMS all responded.