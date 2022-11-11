BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – It was back in 1919 that President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11th as Armistice Day.

Congress would make it official in 1926, but it wasn’t until 1954 when Eisenhower signed a bill renaming it to “Veterans Day”.

Veterans Day is the day where we honor those who have served and those who are serving in the armed forces. Multiple communities are holding festivities for our country’s heroes.

All across the nation, folks are saying thank you and paying tribute to those who have served.

“You don’t have to wait until November 11 to thank a vet. Every day is vets day for us so no matter what happens — if you see a vet with a hat — a military hat like I have on or a shirt — thank them,” Edward Krider, Commander, Tyrone American Legion, Post 281. “It truly means a lot when someone young comes up and says, you know, thank you for your service”

The speeches, songs and ceremonies work to remind us that for generations Americans have put their own lives on hold to serve our country.

“The importance is just to recognize all the veterans we have in the area. This is probably one of the greatest — biggest areas of veterans — you have in Pennsylvania.”

While the rain did postpone the area’s veterans day parade, the weather didn’t keep people from honoring vets on the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month.

“I tell you what — the last few years with everything we had going on this is just overwhelming to me and out of the 100 people there were 50 to 60 of them that were veterans. That’s a good turnout for this little community.”