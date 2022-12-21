BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–It’s never too late to bring back some holiday traditions even some from hundreds of years ago.

Earlier Wednesday evening, STUDIO Nine-54 in Tyrone did just that with their Yule Festival celebration by letting folks decorate their own yule log.

As part of the art studio’s celebration, decorating the log helps to inspire the community to use their art skills to craft other festive items as well as teach more about Yule folklore.

Owner Tara Mayhew says she is excited to be teaching about an art practice that goes back centuries.

“The symbolism of the Yule log is today is the longest day of the year, or longest night of the year excuse me,” Mayhew said. “It is also the winter solstice, so the yule log is brought into the home after it is decorated to put in the fire and burn it for the 12 days of Christmas.”

Mayhew added that the yule log has ties to multiple cultures and religions as they celebrate this time of the year.