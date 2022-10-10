TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Tyrone Borough Council approved a motion to increase the monthly funds given to their two local fire departments at their monthly meeting.

The meeting took place on Monday, Oct. 10.

The motion increases the amount monthly given to the Neptune and Blazing Arrow Hook And Ladder Fire Departments from $3,100 to $4,000. The last time an increase was made was in 2009. They hope to use the money to upgrade their equipment and focus on attracting new members.

“In every fire department around the area and probably all of Pennsylvania, if not the whole country, volunteerism has dropped dramatically,” Tyrone Borough Mayor William Latchford said. “So whatever we can do to buy equipment, make people think wow they got the latest and greatest equipment. This sounds like something that would be worth our time.”

“We’re going to use that also as a recruitment tool,” Chris Cherry, the assistant chief of the Neptune Fire Department said. “Cause the Pennsylvania Fire Service is a dying breed. We went from three hundred thousand plus back in the 70s, down to where there are less than thirty eight thousand now currently.”

The Tyrone community has had to deal with multiple fires over the past year, including an apartment building fire in July and a home explosion on the same block just a year prior.

“Even though the original fire of the house explosion took out half the block, it could’ve taken out a lot more of the block,” Latchford said. “But we had great response time, just so happens a year later the rest of the block happens to go out except for one home. But it allows us to have a quick response. The more that we have, the more folks that we can get on the trucks and get to the scene.”