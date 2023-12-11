TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Tyrone Borough Council is opting to wait on their decision on potentially changing 5th Street between Washington and Clay Avenues to a one-way street.

The Council previously hired Lehman Engineering to conduct a traffic study in the borough. That study now suggests that changing 5th Street to a one-way would help to prevent speeding and cut down on accidents where the street meets Washington Avenue.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the council announced that they would be postponing any vote on the issue because they want to gather more. They have received some comments, but would like a fuller understanding of the communities thoughts.

A few of the residents at the meeting mentioned that it could make it more difficult for those who live on 5th Street and for those who use it to get to the Tyrone Elementary and Middle-High School.

“That congestion that was talked about is only after school, in the morning there is no issue,” Tony Kost who lives on 5th Street said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Council members agreed to take community input into consideration before any decision is made and may choose to make no change at all.