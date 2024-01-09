BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A two-way street in Blair County will remain a two-way after push back from the community.

On Monday, Jan. 9 the Tyrone Borough Council voted against changing it. Previously, the council proposed the idea of turning 5th Street into a one-way to try to prevent speeding. However, Council Member David Snyder says that after surveys were conducted they realized speeding wasn’t an issue.

The council was still concerned about the narrowness of the road and the safety of the kids walking home from the nearby school. However, after public comments and pushback, the council said they changed their minds.

“What we’ve heard from the people that live there, that see the students come in and out of school, and school traffic on the daily basis, proves that that particular solution may actually cause more concern in other areas than it actually is solving,” David Snyder, Vice President of the Tyrone Borough Council said.

Residents added that turning the street into a one-way could have made it more difficult for parents to pick up their kids from school.