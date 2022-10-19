TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A small business was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at the corner of 12th Street and Washington Avenue at around 5:20 a.m., according to Hookies Fire Department.

They said they arrived to find heavy smoke with flames shooting through the roof of the one-story building that was home to a small woodworking business.

No injuries were reported, however, the building was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Neptune Fire Department also responded to assist Hookies.