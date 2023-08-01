The giveaway will take place in downtown Tyrone on Aug. 6 featuring food and fun for children.

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five-hundred free backpacks full of school supplies will be distributed in downtown Tyrone on Aug. 6.

The seventh annual backpack giveaway will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday between the Tyrone Snyder Public Library and Tyrone Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue. The area will be closed to traffic during the giveaway.

The event is hosted by InspectionGo, a business management consulting company located in Tyrone.

As part of the event, free food, snacks and school supplies will also be available.

A bounce house, dunk tank, face painting, crafts and other games will be in place for children in attendance, according to a representative from InspectionGo.