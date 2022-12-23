BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Junior Tyrone High School Cheerleader Mercedes Miller has been cheerleading since she was in the seventh grade. Now, her talents are heading to the international stage at London’s New Year’s Day parade.

Miller would be one of a thousand varsity cheerleaders making the trip this year. She auditioned for the role over the summer at the United Cheerleader Association (UCA) Camp.

While this is her first time on the international stage, she’s performed at multiple places across the nation. She plans on attending this trip with her mother.

“I’m a four-time All-American,” Miller said. “I’ve been to Philadelphia for the Thanksgiving parade. Then, I’ve been to Florida for the Universal Studios. Last year, I went to Honolulu, Hawaii for the Pearl Harbor parade.”

London’s New Year’s Day parade has been a tradition for over 35 years. It features many marching bands, megainflatables, dancing groups, and celebrities.

Miller said she’s nervous traveling because she’s never flown overseas. However, she’s looking forward to performing cause it’s something she loves to do.

“I’m very excited. I’m very excited to perform, and meet new friends and see the cool places in London,” Miller said.

She leaves for the trip on Monday, Dec. 26th. The parade begins at noon GMT or 7 a.m. EST.