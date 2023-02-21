BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A church in Tyrone resurrected a tradition-filled treat from the past to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

Members of the Wesley United Methodist Church at 1200 Logan Ave worked throughout the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to bring back the doughnuts through a homemade recipe. Ladies Joyce Hewell, Lois Sleeth and Adda Frye made and prepared the doughy and sugary sweets and coffee to give out to the community.

The church handed out doughnuts and coffee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to everyone who came to enjoy the renewed delicious tradition.

“The recipe started back in the 1930s when the ladies of the First Methodist Church was having a fundraiser to help pay for the newly constructed educational building. From there, they made doughnuts up through the 1950s and sold them to businesses or anyone in Tyrone that would like to have them or in surrounding areas too,” Hewell said.

Hewell added that she and other members recently found the old recipe and thought to give it a try.

The ladies first prepared the dough on Monday for it to be refrigerated and ready for the following day. At 9 a.m., they started the doughnut-making process. Two members helped cut the dough to form the round shape. The doughnuts were then placed on a tray before going to a fryer. They are then taken from the fryer to be dipped in powdered sugar and placed into a bag along with a cup of coffee.

Sleeth said they planned to give doughnuts out to local businesses in town and are thinking about making more batches to sell in the future.

“We decided that if we’re going to do this maybe once a month and sell them, then whatever money we make we would give it to missions,” Sleeth said.

When talking to our Alyssa Royster, Frye said she remembered the original doughnuts and shared one key difference with how they were made compared to the new ones.

“I grew up with them. I was a little kid when they were making them, believe it or not, a lot of years ago. They were very good only they cooked them in lard,” Frye said.

Hewell added the church will be sharing the doughnut recipe with anyone who calls the church office at (814) 684-3341.