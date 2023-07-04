BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Over 400 riders participated in the 13th Annual Freedom Ride in Tyrone on July 4.

The five-mile bicycle ride consisted of riders who dressed up their bikes and themselves in red, white, and blue. The ride helped to raise funds for James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center.

Treasurer of the ride, Eric Sloss said there were more riders than last year by 100 participants.

According to Sloss, the ride will not only supplement the group’s current fundraising efforts but also enable them to make a substantial donation.

“We will donate to the Homeless Veteran’s Fund and that will help a certain amount,” Sloss said. “We will donate money just to get rides for veterans who don’t have a car to get to the VA Hospital and donate for veterans to get haircuts who couldn’t get haircuts on their own.”

A member of the VA Medical Center, John Harlow shared this ride started originally with a group of guys 13 years ago as a fun way to get out of the house on the Fourth of July but turned into something more meaningful.

Throughout the year, $50,000 was raised to benefit the veterans at the VA Medical Center and Harlow said the overall event was just an awesome day in his hometown.

For more information on the event or how to donate you can visit the Freedom Ride website.