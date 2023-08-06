TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Families lined up along the sidewalk along Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone on Sunday to get some free back-to-school supplies.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Pennsylvania Avenue was blocked off as 500 backpacks and other school supplies were given out for free. Face painting, free food and games were also available for kids. This is the seventh year for the event, which is sponsored by InspectionGo, a Tyrone-based business consulting company.

“For us, the best part is being able to give back to the local community,” said InspectionGo Ceo John Russell. “All of our employees, I think we have 25 volunteers here today, everybody loves being able to come out and make a difference in the community.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Russell said the event wouldn’t be possible without the support from the Tyrone Borough Council, the Tyrone Women’s Club and the Chamber of Commerce.