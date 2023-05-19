BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A fishing tournament in memory of a late council member took place in Blair County on Friday.

The Terry Richardson Memorial Senior Citizen Fishing Day was at reservoir park in Tyrone on Friday, May 19. Richardson was a former Tyrone councilman who started the event.

The tournament saw more than 40 senior citizens around the pond. Richardson’s daughter, Heather says she’s proud of the turnout and what it meant for her father.

“His passion was to have them be involved as much as he could and he just loved this community and the borough and the members that have worked with him recognizes him through this, this is the 2nd year for it, and my family and I are very proud of it, Richardson said. “We had some people here that just kept reeling them in and we had a couple of big ones.”

She added that she is proud of the legacy her father left on the community.