TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone food truck and vendor fest is set to take place July 1 and they’re looking to raise and donate money for the local public library.

The Tyrone Improvement Group will host the festival Saturday, July 1. The festival will be located at Logan Avenue between 10th Street and 11th Street from 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There will be a 50/50 drawing to benefit the Tyrone-Snyder Public Library to help with their need to fix the AC unit. The Group said they will also match the money raised up to $200.

Not only will there be local food and craft vendors, but Hookies Fire Company will be out and about with some of their equipment to check out.

