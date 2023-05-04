BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Tyrone Food Truck Festival is returning with a wide variety of food trucks and vendors.

The Tyrone Improvement Group will host the festival on the first Saturday of each month starting on Saturday, May 6 and ending in August. The festival will be located at Logan Avenue between 10th Street and 11th Street from 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Here’s a list of all the food trucks and vendors planned for the festival:

Food Trucks

Juicy Butts BBQ of PA

Belly Busters

The Funnel Cake Kings

Beech Hollow BBQ

Rebelz Food Truck

Larry’s Barbeque

Red Bird Cafe

MF Soul Food

The Brew Coffee and Tap

Bake Shop Bakes

Tropic-O Ice

C&C Concessions

The Dirty Soda Shack

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Vendors