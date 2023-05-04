BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Tyrone Food Truck Festival is returning with a wide variety of food trucks and vendors.

The Tyrone Improvement Group will host the festival on the first Saturday of each month starting on Saturday, May 6 and ending in August. The festival will be located at Logan Avenue between 10th Street and 11th Street from 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Here’s a list of all the food trucks and vendors planned for the festival:

Food Trucks

  • Juicy Butts BBQ of PA
  • Belly Busters
  • The Funnel Cake Kings
  • Beech Hollow BBQ
  • Rebelz Food Truck
  • Larry’s Barbeque
  • Red Bird Cafe
  • MF Soul Food
  • The Brew Coffee and Tap
  • Bake Shop Bakes
  • Tropic-O Ice
  • C&C Concessions
  • The Dirty Soda Shack

Vendors

  • Beadazzled
  • AM/PM Arts & Crafts
  • Two Country Sisters Arts & Crafts
  • Pink Zebra
  • Gamers Paradise Gourmet Sodas
  • Scarlett Rose Creations
  • Witch B*tch Apothecary
  • Jo’s Garden Flags
  • Bell Tip Creations
  • Duprey Apiary Products
  • Renewal by Anderson
  • Ashley’s Custom Designs
  • Integrity Construction & Windows
  • Mary Kay
  • Blair Health Choices
  • Tyrone American Legion
  • Amaris Starseed
  • Valley Girl Designs
  • Hollys Paparazzi Jewelry Box
  • Cooking with Abby
  • Cross Rhodes Designs
  • Thrivent
  • First English Lutheran Church
  • Deco Mesh Designs & Crafts
  • Beautifully Made Fashionz
  • JustLes Creations
  • Light the Moment
  • Just Brad It by Alexa
  • Sonya’s Custom Creations
  • Glitter Sweet
  • Penelope + Co.
  • S&N Creations