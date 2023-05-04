BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Tyrone Food Truck Festival is returning with a wide variety of food trucks and vendors.
The Tyrone Improvement Group will host the festival on the first Saturday of each month starting on Saturday, May 6 and ending in August. The festival will be located at Logan Avenue between 10th Street and 11th Street from 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Here’s a list of all the food trucks and vendors planned for the festival:
Food Trucks
- Juicy Butts BBQ of PA
- Belly Busters
- The Funnel Cake Kings
- Beech Hollow BBQ
- Rebelz Food Truck
- Larry’s Barbeque
- Red Bird Cafe
- MF Soul Food
- The Brew Coffee and Tap
- Bake Shop Bakes
- Tropic-O Ice
- C&C Concessions
- The Dirty Soda Shack
Vendors
- Beadazzled
- AM/PM Arts & Crafts
- Two Country Sisters Arts & Crafts
- Pink Zebra
- Gamers Paradise Gourmet Sodas
- Scarlett Rose Creations
- Witch B*tch Apothecary
- Jo’s Garden Flags
- Bell Tip Creations
- Duprey Apiary Products
- Renewal by Anderson
- Ashley’s Custom Designs
- Integrity Construction & Windows
- Mary Kay
- Blair Health Choices
- Tyrone American Legion
- Amaris Starseed
- Valley Girl Designs
- Hollys Paparazzi Jewelry Box
- Cooking with Abby
- Cross Rhodes Designs
- Thrivent
- First English Lutheran Church
- Deco Mesh Designs & Crafts
- Beautifully Made Fashionz
- JustLes Creations
- Light the Moment
- Just Brad It by Alexa
- Sonya’s Custom Creations
- Glitter Sweet
- Penelope + Co.
- S&N Creations