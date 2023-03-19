TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Saturday marked day two of the Tyrone Irish Heritage Festival with the celebrations continuing throughout downtown.

Local vendors lined the streets of the borough while visitors were able to shop and eat. Saturday’s celebration featured the Luck of the Irish Festival and included a parade through downtown.

“Everything is great, just having the community come together and enjoying the parade and the festival is actually very fun,” said Tyrone native Leslie Stascak, who was selling custom-made tumblers and license plates.

The festival continues into Sunday for one final day. It features a Paint and Sip at Studio 954 and an Irish Worship Ceremony at the Church of the Good Sheppard.