BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Tyrone Public Library has been selected as one of 240 libraries in the Country to participate in the Libraries Transforming Communities program.

The library received a $20,000 grant that will help the library become more accessible for users with intellectual disabilities.

The American Library Association (ALA) provides help with community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to better serve the community. This program has helped many libraries to better support all community members.

The director of the library Jennifer Powell is proud the library was chosen and the community will play a role in determining how to spend the money.

“We can change our project based on the input that we get from the actual communities that will be helped by it so that’s the best part,” Powell said. “This project can change based on what they actually want and need.”

Staff will host a conversation with residents about their needs and wants to make the library more accessible. This will determine what the grant ends up being used for.