BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Tyrone Borough Council is looking to implement a new rental inspection program which would mean having annual inspections of safety equipment such as smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and common areas within buildings that allow public access.

“We’re chiefly concerned about safety for not the occupied buildings like businesses etc. But also the many apartments that are above them as well,” David Snyder, Vice President of the Tyrone Borough Council said.

However, the council is trying to avoid having regular inspections in residential areas.

“We’re being very mindful of people’s rights with this,” David Snyder, Vice President of the Tyrone Borough Council said. “Just very concerned with the condition of these buildings and if safety precautions are being taken especially if people are living there and people are going to these businesses.”

The idea is to have the two volunteer fire departments in the city handle the inspections at their own pace, that way they can learn the building and develop a safety plan as they inspect.

“They can go into the buildings and create a fire plan in the case of an emergency,” Snyder said.

“So that, if another fire takes place, they don’t have to do any guesswork. They know what’s in there, they can just pull up a file. They know exactly where it is while they are on their way. They know where to go, why they need to go to those places. Where the extinguishers are and where people live.”

The fire chiefs are expected to attend the council’s next meeting on Monday, April 10 to provide their input on this proposal.