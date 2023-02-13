BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was charged with DUI after he was hospitalized following an early morning traffic stop that led to a police chase.

Shawn Wilson, 44, was pulled over by state police on Aug. 20, 2022, at 2 a.m. while driving south on I-99. According to court documents, Wilson was driving a blue Volkswagon Tiguan when he was seen by troopers weaving on the road and crossing the center line.

During the traffic stop, troopers said Wilson appeared to be under the influence with red bloodshot eyes. When asked to exit his vehicle for a field sobriety test, Wilson sped off from the stop, according to the criminal complaint.

State police chased after Wilson but ended the pursuit due to high speeds and public safety. As troopers searched for Wilson, several 911 calls were made for a blue SUV driving in the wrong direction on Route 350.

Wilson was then found in the area of Tyrone Pike and South Eagle Valley Road in Snyder Township, according to state police. Troopers attempted to stop Wilson but he again fled driving south on South Eagle Valley Road.

The high speed chase ended when Wilson lost control of his vehicle when driving around a curve in the road and crashed into a wooded embankment. Wilson was seriously injured in the crash as he was ejected through the vehicle’s sun roof when it rolled over in the impact, troopers noted in court documents.

Wilson was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment. On Sept. 6, 2022, state police obtained medical records from the hospital that showed Wilson’s blood alcohol content was 0.076%.

Wilson was arraigned on Monday, Feb. 13 and released on $75,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with DUI, two felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving and five other summary traffic violations.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28.