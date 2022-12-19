Editors Note: It was previously reported Christopher Zacker lives in Tyrone but has since been updated to correctly note he is from Bellwood.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man was charged with felony animal cruelty after he was accused of killing a cat in Antis Township.

State police were sent to a home along West 11th Street on Sunday, Dec. 18 after they received a 911 call where the caller hung up. When troopers arrived at the house at 8:32 p.m., a woman was found sitting outside in her vehicle.

The woman told state police that Christopher Zacker, 41, had killed her cat saying he slammed it off the ground and then tried to drown it. She also claimed Zacker was inside the house and had a knife.

Christopher Zacker, 41.

State police then went to the back of the residence where they found a black and white cat lying dead outside, according to court documents. Zacker was arrested after troopers yelled for him to raise his arms and come outside slowly.

When asked about what happened, Zacker allegedly said the cat was making noises and he killed it. Troopers noted no items were found on him when he was arrested.

Troopers then asked the woman to explain more about the incident. She said the cat was on a table making noises when Zacker became upset and said he was going to kill the cat.

The woman claimed he grabbed the cat and slammed it onto the floor two times. She said she picked it up and tried to leave but Zacker grabbed the cat again. He then tried to drown the cat in a water bowl before the woman knocked the bowl over, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman told state police she saw Zacker with a knife before he threw the cat outside. She said he then grabbed her cell phone and smashed it when she called 911.

According to state police, blood was seen on the kitchen floor and a multi-tool knife was found with white animal fur on it. Troopers say a small pool of blood was also seen near the deceased cat’s head.

Zacker was arraigned in the morning on Monday, Dec. 19 and placed in Blair County Prison where he is being held on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023.