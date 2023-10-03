TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after a woman told police he allegedly raped her at his apartment.

Police were called to the ER at Penn Highlands Tyrone on the morning of Oct. 1 where a woman had gone following the alleged sexual assault. Upon arriving at the ER, a nurse gave police the identity of 24-year-old Nicolas Riggleman who was being accused of the assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she agreed to hang out with Riggleman at his apartment and she had three alcoholic drinks before feeling drunk. She told police it was at that point, Riggleman took her to his bedroom and the alleged rape happened. The woman also told police numerous times she could hardly breathe because Riggleman had his hands around her neck. Police noted in their report that significant bruising could be seen on the woman’s neck.

The woman went on to tell police she was afraid of trying to stop him at any point, claiming his brother had stabbed someone in the past and she was afraid of what Riggleman was capable of, the complaint reads.

The woman left Riggleman’s apartment after he fell asleep, according to her account to police.

Riggleman was arrested and charged with rape, strangulation, aggravated incident assault, sexual assault, and indecent assault.

Riggleman was released from Blair County Prison after posting 10% of a $75,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.