CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area of Pump Station Lane. He reportedly left the trail for unknown reasons and crashed.

Markel was rushed to Penn Highlands in Clearfield but was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The death has been ruled accidental, according to the Pennsylvania State Police report.