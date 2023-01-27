BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing criminal charges after a woman claimed she found him hiding in her shower.

Rodney Friday, 59, was accused by the woman of entering her apartment along West 16th Street in Tyrone after she said the main door was wide open. Tyrone police were first sent to the apartment on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 11:36 a.m. for a report of an assault.

Officers spoke with a man who said his girlfriend called him while he was at work when she found the apartment door open and the bathroom light on. The man said his girlfriend went to check the bathroom while he stayed on the phone with her.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman found Friday hiding in the shower behind the closed curtain. She said Friday shoved her to the ground and left the apartment. The man told police he could hear her screaming on the phone and left work to check on her.

The woman described Friday’s appearance to officers and claimed he previously followed her around town. She told police on one occasion Friday followed her into Sheetz and watched her.

When the woman confronted Friday and asked why he was stalking her, he claimed they both happened to be going to the same place. She also claimed she had recently seen Friday walking the alleys near the apartment.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to court documents, the woman was able to positively identify Friday from a photo lineup. He was arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

Friday is charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanor stalking, assault and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21.