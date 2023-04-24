CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An argument that led to other people being threatened at gunpoint has resulted in one man being locked up.

Adam Woomer, 39, of Tyrone, is accused of getting a loaded tan and silver 9mm Taurus Handgun from his vehicle and then brandishing it while saying “watch it” to two other people at a home along South Eagle Valley Road in Taylor Township Saturday, April 22, according to state police out of Rockview.

Mugshot of Adam Woomer, 39, of Tyrone, provided by Centre County Prison

Woomer then got into his maroon 2008 GMC Sierra and drove back to his home in Snyder Township, where he was found by state police. The two were “visibly shaken” and feared for their life, state police noted in the criminal complaint.

Woomer admitted to going to the residence but said he did not own a gun however state police found it in his garage after he said he wanted to “show them something” inside there, the complaint states. The pistol was found loaded, wrapped in a shirt inside a cabinet. He said he did not have a license and that he is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm, troopers said.

When troopers tried to take Woomer into custody he led them on a brief foot chase before he was caught and driven to the police station where he admitted to getting the gun and threatening the two people during the argument, according to the complaint.

Woomer faces a felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, and numerous misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, evading arrest or detention on foot, resisting arrest, and simple assault.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Woomer is locked up in Centre County Prison with bail set at 10% of $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26.