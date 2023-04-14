BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been charged after allegedly stealing one of their grandparent’s debit cards and withdrawing cash, playing the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Tyrone police arrested 30-year-old Derek Dasher and 23-year-old Colby Miller in connection to the stolen debit card and subsequent cash withdraws after viewing them on Sheetz security footage dating back to late November/early December.

According to the criminal complaint, Dasher was staying with his grandparents when they reported to police on Dec. 2, 2022, that he had taken their debit card and racked up $1,097 in ATM withdraws, charges and fees.

Police said in the complaint that they were able to get bank records that led them to a bank ATM machine and to Sheetz on Logan Avenue. Security footage allegedly showed Dasher, with Miller, withdrawing cash from the grandparent’s account at the bank ATM at around 3:30 a.m. Sheetz also turned over footage that showed the two using the card to buy lottery tickets.

Dasher has been charged with Forgery, theft, receiving stolen property, financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, access device issued to another who did not authorize use and lesser misdemeanor charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $15,000.

Miller has been charged with conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen property, access device issued to another who did not authorize use. Miller was released with unsecured bail set at $20,000.

Preliminary hearings for both are set for April 25.