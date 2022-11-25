BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Tyrone men were locked up after being spotted by Tyrone Borough police officers and reportedly found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, meth, and a gun.

Tyrone police report that they spotted a vehicle on the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that they recognized as on used by a wanted man who was seen in the area on Tuesday.

Police then said they watched two men, letter identified as Andrew Golden, 37, and David Gubish, 33, leave a house and get into the car and drive away. Police report that they followed the car until Golden failed to use the turn signal on two occasions and a traffic stop was made.

Golden and Gubish were both reportedly found to have outstanding warrants through the Blair County Sheriff’s Office. Golden was also found to be on a suspended license and when asked to get out of the car, police spotted a clear glass pipe. A search of Gudish reportedly found 13 packets of heroin in his pants pocket.

After confirming both men had warrants, police said they handed them over to the sheriff’s office and impounded their car to search.

According to the report, a search of the car turned up 4,741 packets (95 bricks) of heroin with a street value of around $50,000 and 3.5 grams of meth with roughly $150.

Tyrone police reported that a .45 caliber handgun was found in a backpack in the trunk along with a fully loaded magazine and Kydex holster.

It was noted that neither Gubish nor Golden has a concealed carry permit.

Both men were arraigned on Thanksgiving by Magisterial District Judge Fred B. Miller and placed in Blair County Prison. Bail was set at $200,000 for each man.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Tyrone police said that this operation was conducted by the Tyrone Borough Police Department and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General along with assistance from the Bellwood Borough Police Department, Blair County Sheriff’s Department, and Blair County District Attorney’s Office.