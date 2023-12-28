TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An officer with the Tyrone Police Department was placed on paid administrative leave after crashing into a ditch and allegedly having a blood alcohol content three times over the legal limit.

State Police reported that on Nov. 24, at around 8:10 p.m., they were called to a single-vehicle crash near Bickel’s Surplus on Old 6th Avenue. When arriving, they said that 42-year-old Otto “Gil” Barton III was standing outside of his truck, which was in a ditch.

According to the criminal complaint, Barton said he swerved to miss a deer and ended up in the ditch. Police noted they smelled alcohol while talking with him and he claimed he had three or four beers. Troopers said his eyes were glassy, his speech was thick and slurred, and that he failed a standard field sobriety test. Barton agreed to a blood test.

The complaint shows that Barton’s blood alcohol content came back at .256%, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Barton was charged with DUI and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

Tyrone Police Chief Jessica Walk told WTAJ that Barton is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this case.