BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Students at Tyrone High School are giving back this holiday season and raised money for some furry friends.

The schools homecoming court raised nearly $14,000 to benefit the Central Pa Humane Society.

“It was awesome because it was like I don’t think any of us thought we were going to raise as much money as we did and especially for this good of a cause, it’s just an amazing thing to do,” Avayln Moore said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9 the students got to present that impressive check to the humane society.

“This is a big memory because, I don’t know, it was very bonding to see everyone come together at meetings and I don’t know, just walking down the hall seeing each other excited about the game coming up and we get to walk and everything, and especially raising this much money for the humane society,” Mackenzie Hyde said.

The students said they were inspired to help the humane society because of their love for animals and that the funds were raised through a Go-Fund-Me page.