BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone-Snyder Public Library is raising money for a new HVAC system to help prevent their books from the Summer heat.

The replacement is costly at around $5,000 and it may take time to get it installed. Without a new HVAC system, the Summer heat could ruin the library’s books leading to mold.

The library is already set up to avoid windows and beat the heat especially in the Summer.

“There is certain and you can tell by the way libraries are set up in a certain way away from windows and light. All of these things can and the environment can put affects on books and we have all those things in place normally. Its just with the humidity levels, things can get damp and mold can grow easily on books,” Library Director Jennifer Powell said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The library is collecting donations through a Facebook fundraiser for the new HVAC system. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting their Facebook page.