TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Ace Hardware in Tyrone is raising funds for a local charity for the 5th consecutive year this holiday season.

This year’s fundraiser has a train theme based on “Thomas the Tank Engine,” with all proceeds benefiting the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

An Ace Hardware employee on Logan Avenue is the one collecting donations for the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society. Chase Burke was inspired to do so after adopting a bulldog from the shelter years ago.

An employee of Ace Hardware along Logan Avenue is raising funds and supplies for the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society

“I am an Eagle Scout, so helping the community has always been a part of my life. There hasn’t been a time when I haven’t tried to give back to the community. Without the community, you don’t have much, which is why I’ve always made an effort to assist them,” Burke said.

If you donate pet items or money to the Humane Society at Ace Hardware or Neely’s Train Shop on Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Altoona before Friday, you will be entered into a drawing. You could win train sets, hardware supplies or various gift cards donated by local businesses as prizes.

The drawing for the prizes will be held on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at the store located on Logan Avenue in Tyrone.