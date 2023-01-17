BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge Wind Farm in Tyrone is getting closer to adding new wind turbines — nine on the borough’s property.

Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said construction is about halfway through and expects the windmills to be ready by 2024.

“It seems like the whole process, other than a few supply chain issues, is running fairly smoothly,” Latchford said.

Although the Tyrone area won’t directly benefit from the power the turbines create, it will generate new dollars for the borough to improve on some old amenities around town, and even build a new one.

“The plans are already underway for a first responders’ memorial park,” Latchford said. “We have some new playground equipment at the Railroaders Memorial Park, and we want to make some improvements to Reservoir Park.”

He said the borough received a $125 million gift from the construction company Liberty Power when construction started and will get an additional $125 million when construction is over. They’ll also get 4% of the annual revenue that the turbines create once they are finished.

“I don’t really have a dollar figure on what that increase may be, but if I had to guess, I would say around 170, 180 thousand a year,” Latchford said.

The new windmills will feature 4-megawatt blades, longer than the 2.5-megawatt ones on the existing turbines, according to Latchford.

“They’re going to produce more energy,” Latchford said. “So what’s nice for the borough, in that respect, is more energy equals more revenue.”