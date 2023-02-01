TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is facing charges, and a man is cleared after she reportedly lied to police about finding him hiding in her shower.

According to Tyrone police, 35-year-old Ashley Rudy admitted to making up a story to get local resident Rodney Friday in trouble for an alleged incident that happened in 2022 where she said he was stalking her.

Tyrone police originally reported that on Jan. 10, Rudy called about a man she found hiding in her shower, later identifying him as Friday.

Rudy allegedly claimed that she found her front door open and, while on the phone with her boyfriend, searched her house. She told police she found Friday hiding in the shower and he pushed her down before running from the home, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents show that Friday was originally arraigned on charges of felony burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanor stalking, assault and harassment via video while in a medical facility.

Through the investigation, however, police said they were unable to locate any substantial evidence and soon discovered that Friday had an alibi for the day in question.

Charges against Friday were dropped and charges will instead be filed against Rudy, police stated.

As of this writing, charges are yet to be filed.