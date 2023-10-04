BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman was arrested for allegedly making a threat to bomb a local Dollar General while already sitting in District Court with another woman.

Jean Shaffer, 57 (Blair County Prison)

Jean Shaffer, 57, was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct. 3, after leaving a preliminary hearing for allegedly calling and telling the Dollar General on Pleasant Valley Blvd. “Yeah, your store is getting bombed today,” according to a police report

Tyrone police said that they were called to the store for a bomb threat that was made just after 9 a.m. Being familiar with Shaffer, police used body cam footage they had of Shaffer and her voice was identified by an employee, the report reads.

Crystal McChessney, 31 (Blair County Prison)

Shaffer, who was in court for a preliminary hearing when the bomb threat came in, was arrested as she left the building. In the process, 31-year-old Crystal McChessney tried to stop police from arresting Shaffer and punched an officer, police said. McChessney was also taken into custody.

Police noted that Shaffer had previously been convicted for making threats to Dollar General.

Shaffer was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $40,000.

McChessney was also placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $25,000.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Oct. 17.