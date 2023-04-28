ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is facing felony drug charges after Altoona police said she sold meth and tranq to an undercover officer in the city.

According to a criminal complaint, Brittany Miller, 26, previously sold drugs to the undercover officer and planned to meet again on Monday, April 10 to purchase more.

The officer sent a text to Miller saying he would be in Altoona to meet up with her. The officer discussed buying “dope” and methamphetamine with Miller, according to the criminal complaint.

Miller allegedly told the officer to bring a knife and that she would have to go to a house to get the drugs. They then agreed to meet at McDonald’s by the Altoona Station Medical Center, according to police.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the officer drove to the Station Medical Center where he met Miller at Rite Aid near McDonalds. Miller got into the officer’s vehicle before giving him directions on where to go.

According to court documents, the officer drove Miller to Washington Avenue where he said he would drop her off at the house. However, the two began to discuss what drugs the officer wanted to purchase.

The officer asked Miller what kind of “down” she had. Miller told the officer she had white and purple which police noted to be tranq, commonly known as Xylazine mixed with fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer then told Miller he would buy one ounce of methamphetamine and two bundles of fentanyl for $850. The officer and Miller drove to a parking lot along Washington Avenue where they exchanged the drugs and money.

After the purchase, the officer drove Miller to a house along 18th Street before returning to the police station. According to police, the drugs tested positive for methamphetamine and 20 wax packets of purple-colored powder suspected to be tranq were obtained in the buy.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Miller was arraigned on Friday, April 28 and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. She’s charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.