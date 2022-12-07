BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Ace Hardware Model Train display has officially returned for its fourth year in Tyrone.

The display is located right in front of the store on Logan Ave. This year’s display is the Burke Family and Neely’s Train Shop’s rendition of a country Christmas.

Chase Burke, who built the display, said this took around a month and a half. He setups the train to get people excited about the holidays and to help draw customers into the store.

Additionally, anyone who comes in is encouraged to donate an item to the Central PA Humane Society. This donation started three years ago when Burke got his family dog from the humane society. However, the family pooch had to be put down two months ago.

These items could include pet products, paper towels, toys, or anything that could help the pet shelter. Burke said he was taught to give back to the community, and this is his contribution.

“They should just come in and check it out. It’s something you don’t see anywhere. You don’t see this anymore,” Burke said. “You don’t see trains. You don’t see anything anymore, it’s just some decorations hanging up. Something that can bring the inner child back out of them.”

Those that donate will be entered into a drawing for prizes. The drawing will take place on Friday, December 23rd. Those who are entered don’t have to be present for the drawing. Burke said he’ll post the results on Facebook.

The display will be kept up until Sunday, January 15th.