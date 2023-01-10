BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The annual Respect for Life March will take place in Tyrone on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The march will begin with a prayer service at St. Matthew Church at Noon. There will then be a 1.25 mile walk to Oak Grove Cemetery to the grave of baby Agnes Doe.

At the grave, there will be a short prayer service. Her parents have yet to be identified, so community members are making sure she is honored.

The public is invited to join the service and walk to the grave in remembrance of Agnes Doe. If you are unable to walk the distance you are free to drive at the end of the procession.

The walk is sponsored by the St. Gregory Council #1218 Knights of Columbus.

Following the walk, there will be a luncheon in the Parish Hall. Participants are also encouraged to bring a sign.