BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Grab your dancing shoes and pom poms! One new group in Tyrone is dancing their way into the new year.

The first practice for Tyrone’s Golden Grannies was held on Monday, Feb. 20 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The group is open to women 50 and over.

They’re looking to have fun, meet new people, and represent the area. Sue Griep, one of the organizers of the group, said the first practice was a blast to the past.

“I used to march when I was in high school and tonight practicing shaved off about 40 years of my memories, so it all came rushing back how fun it was when I was in high school,” Griep said.

The group’s first performance will be at the “Luck of the Heritage Parade” on Saturday, March 18.

If you’d like to join the fun you can contact the Tyrone Chamber of Commerce for more information or you can keep an eye out for the Golden Grannies Facebook page, which should be up by the end of this week.